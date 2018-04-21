Kashmir is virtually reeling under martial law: APHC

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the territory is virtually reeling under the martial law-like situation.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “No law exists and fundamental rights have been trampled and leadership continues to be caged.” It condemned the puppet authorities’ action of restricting resistance leaders and turning the entire territory into a military garrison.

The statement said that repeated curbs reflected the frustration of the so-called rulers, who had accepted defeat at the hands of people’s resilience. It said that the authorities arrested or put under house detention the APHC leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Omar Aadil Dar, Syed Imtiaz Haider and scores of other activists. It termed the action as dictatorial decision of the puppet authorities to keep resistance leaders away from the masses.

The APHC said that repressive and suppressive measures perpetrated by the authorities could not break the Kashmiris’ resolve and despite all odds they would continue their liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

