Kathua case: Vaginal swabs match with accused, confirms forensic lab

New Delhi, April 21 (KMS): The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) has confirmed that the vaginal swabs of the Kathua gangrape-and-murder victim matched with that of the accused.

The Delhi lab examined 14 packets of evidence – containing vaginal swabs, hair strands, blood samples of four accused, viscera of the deceased girl, the girl’s frock and salwar, simple clay, and blood stained clay – sent to it between March 1 and 21, stated the report published in The Indian Express.

A senior FSL official according to the report said the lab tested the samples and found them positive for rape. The lab as per report also confirmed that the DNA samples of the accused matched those collected by the police.

According to the official, the report of the tests had been submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch on April 3, said the report.

Officials said that the vaginal swabs matched with the DNA of the accused as did some other samples, said the report.

“One of the parcels we were sent had two hair strands with roots. They were seemingly found in the temple (where the child was allegedly raped). The fact that the hair strands had roots was important, as DNA identification requires root. One of the hair strand pins the accused, while the second matched with that of the girl,” the report quoted sources in the Delhi government home department.

According to the officials, blood stains found on the frock of the girl were also sent for forensic examination, said the report. “The evidence on the frock was mostly destroyed as it had been washed with detergent, but a drop of blood remained. That was an incidental discovery,” the report quoted official as having said.

Like this: Like Loading...