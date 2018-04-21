Kathua case: Youth announces Rs 50,000 as ‘gift’ for advocate Deepika

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a youth from Srinagar has announced of giving Rs 50,000 as a gift to Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat for pleading the case of rape and murder victim, Aasifa, of Kathua.

The youth, Sajjad Shah, Sajad Shah, a resident of Tankipora in downtown area of Srinagar, in a media interview said people shouldn’t forget advocate Deepka Singh Rajawat, a Kashmiri Pandit, who has shown Kashmiriyat by pleading the case to deliver justice to the minor girl.

“Though I am not affiliated with any political party but I know how much she has to spend to take the minor girl’s case to the logical conclusion. I took the step to help her and announce a gift of my hard earned fifty thousand rupees to her so that she can plead the case easily and help in delivering justice to the victim,” he added.

Sajjad Shah said by taking this step, Advocate Deepika Singh has got the support of every individual across the globe as she exhibited Kashmiriyat and humanity of Kashmir. He added that he would like to financially support her in future as well if needed. “I didn’t know her before but from now onward she is my sister,” he maintained.

