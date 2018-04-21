More highly qualified youth join mujahideen in IOK

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the list of well-educated youth joining mujahid organizations seems to be growing endlessly as one more youth from Islamabad – with an M Phil degree – has joined the mujahideen.

Local media quoting sources reported that after two major cordon and search operations in Kachdoora and Dragged areas of Shopian districts on April 1 in which 16 Kashmiris were killed by the Indian troops, over seven youth have reportedly gone missing. The reports said that four of these youth had joined the mujahid organizations.

The sources said that the number of the youth joining the mujahideen could be more as pictures of more youth posing with rifles had surfaced on social media in the Valley. The latest one is Zubair Ahmed Wani of Dehruna, Islamabad. His picture with an AK-47 rifle has gone viral and he has reportedly joined Hizbul-Mujahideen. Zubair was an M.Phil scholar.

“He was preparing to appear for teacher’s post exam. Yesterday he told his family that he will travel to Srinagar in advance to write the exam scheduled for April 21. But, we came to know that his picture has gone viral on social media,” said Zubair’s relative, Ishaq.

Zubair Ahmed Wani is the third young boy with a high academic background to join mujahid organizations this year. On March 24 this year, Junaid Ashraf, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, had joined Hizb. He has done masters in Business Administration from Kashmir University. In early January, a PhD scholar from Aligarh Muslim University Manan Bashir Wani joined Hizb. He hailed from Tekipora, Kupwara.

Meanwhile, three others youth, Idrees Sultan Mir of Safanagri Wachi, Abid Nazir of Padderpora Shopian, and Umar Ahmed Mir of Bartipora, Shopian, have also joined the mujahid organisations. Idrees Sultan Mir is serving in the Indian Army and was posted in Bihar. He was proficient in firing and battle craft and was part of the Ghatak platoon, a unit of highly trained commandos. Mir had joined army three years back. Abid Nazir is a B.Tech. He had reportedly qualified the written examination for India’s premier defence college, National Defence Academy (NDA).

It is to mention here that during his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley in March, the Indian Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, had expressed serious concern over the Kashmiri youth joining mujahid organizations despite various Indian government-sponsored schemes for Kashmiri youth. The worst kind of Indian state terrorism has left no option for the Kashmiri youth except guns to resist it.

