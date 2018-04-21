NIA files charge-sheet against Salahuddin’s son

New Delhi, April 21 (KMS): India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet in a Delhi court against Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, in a fake case registered against him in 2011.

The court of Poonam Bamba has posted the matter for considering the charge-sheet on May 4.

The 42-year-old Syed Shahid Yusuf, a government employee in the agricultural department in Budgam, was arrested by the NIA on October 24, last year. The trial court dismissed his bail plea on March 7 and he is in judicial custody.

