Srinagar traders observe strike to demand justice for Aasifa

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, traders in Srinagar, today, observed a symbolic one-hour protest shutdown to demand justice for Eight-year-old Aasifa Bano who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua area of Jammu in January this year.

Shopkeepers in several markets of the business hub, Lal Chowk, pulled down shutters in solidarity with the family of the victim. The protesting shopkeepers observed the shutdown from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Markets at Polo View, Residency Road, The Bund, Lambert Lane, Fairdeal Shopping Complex and Regal Chowk were shut during the strike.

Holding banners with slogans of justice for Aasifa, the traders also marched from Polo View to Press Enclave.

The President of Regal Chowk Traders Association, Farhan Kitab, said fast-track trial of the case is the common demand of the traders. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let the perpetrators of this heinous crime be brought to book as soon as possible,” he demanded.

