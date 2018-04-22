3 youth injured in troops’ firing on protesters in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three people were injured when the Indian troops fired on protesters who were protesting a against a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad area of Pulwama district. The protesters pelted soldiers of 55 Rashtriya Rifles battalion with stones during the search operation that started in the last evening.

“There would have been massive casualties had the people not hid themselves behind trees,” said Riyaz, a local resident.

The injured indentified as Faiz Farooq, Tanveer Hamad and Sajjad Ahmad were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

