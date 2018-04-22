Aasiya, aides shifted to Srinagar central jail

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have shifted Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DeM) Chief Aasiya Andrabi along with her four party activists, arrested last night, to Srinagar central jail on eight days judicial remand. Aasiya Andrabi along with her four activists was arrested during a raid at Anchidoora area of Islamabad, last night,” a police officer said. Among arrested aides include Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi.

Aasiya Andrabi and the activists were held for their alleged role in female student protests in the town, the police officer claimed.

“In this connection, a case was registered against them,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson Zamrooda Habib in a statement strongly condemned the illegal arrest of Asiya Andrabi, Nahid Nasreen and DeM activists.“You cannot punish and put a person behind the bars again and again for her ideology,” said Zamrooda Habib while demanding immediate of release Asiya Andrabi and her associates.

KTK General Secretary Shamim Shawl in a statement also lambasted the illegal detention of Aasiya Andrab,Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahid Nasreen and other DM activists.

