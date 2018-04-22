College principals say police disrupt peaceful protests

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, principals of various colleges have said that the interference by Indian police in student protests is the main cause of unrest in and outside campuses. The principals informed puppet Education Minister Altaf Bukhari during a meeting in Srinagar. Bukhari met the principals at a meeting held to work out ways to ensure normal functioning of schools and colleges. The meeting was held in the wake forceful protests by students for the past two weeks against the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Kathua.

The principals told the meeting that whenever students start protesting peacefully, they are stopped by the police station, which leads to clashes. The principals said colleges should not be established close to army camps or police stations in the first place.

Principals complained police that were using indiscriminate force on peaceful student protests. “I have had the worst experience last year when policemen crashed into the campus. They tried to fire teargas canisters into protesting students inside the campus and also heckled me when I tried to stop them from entering the campus,” one of the principals told the meeting.

Another principal said police interference in peaceful student protests leads to clashes. “The police also demand footage of protests to identify protesting students,” he said. “In some cases police fire teargas shells on even peaceful protesters which aggravates the situation,” he said.

