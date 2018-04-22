Fresh arrests of innocent youth condemned

US report raises concern over staged encounters in IOK

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the fresh spree of crackdowns and nocturnal raids by the Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri youth.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the troops had unleashed a reign of terror against the civilian youth. The APHC chairman said the youth are arrested, caged and subjected to extreme physical torture. However, he reiterated that all such brutal Indian tactics could never dissuade the Kashmiris from pursuing their inalienable right to self determination.

Three people were injured when the Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Kareemabad area of Pulwama district. These people were protesting against a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in the area. The injured were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for treatment.

The authorities shifted Dukhtaran-e-Milat Chief Aasiya Andrabi along with four other party activists to Srinagar central jail on eight days judicial remand. Aasiya Andrabi and other DeM activists were arrested during a raid in Anchidoora area of Islamabad district, last night.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar demanded the trial of Kathua rape and murder case by the High Court of the territory to meet the parameters of justice.

In Washington, the US State Department in its annual Human Rights Report for the year 2017 has said that the civilians were reportedly killed in a staged encounter and later accused of being foreign militants. The report mentioned the suspension of life sentences by the Armed Forces Tribunal of five army personnel involved in the 2010 killing of three civilians from Jammu and Kashmir. The report also discusses the draconian law, Public Safety Act, which applies only in Jammu and Kashmir, which permits the authorities to detain persons without charge or judicial review for up to two years without visitation from family members. The report pointed out that police in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly routinely employed arbitrary detention and denied detainees access to lawyers and medical attention.

The report further said that of 186 complaints of human rights violations reported against the armed forces under the draconian law Armed Forces Special Powers Act, between 2012 and 2016, 49.5 percent were from Jammu and Kashmir. The report citing family members of the detainees said that the authorities denied access to relatives, particularly in conflict areas including Jammu and Kashmir. It says that prisons were often severely overcrowded, and food, medical care, sanitation, and environmental conditions often were inadequate. Potable water was often unavailable. Prisons and detention centers remained underfunded, understaffed, and lacking sufficient infrastructure. Prisoners were physically mistreated.

