Gilani condemns fresh arrest of innocent youth in IOK

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the fresh crackdown and nocturnal raids against the innocent Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Police are unleashing a reign of terror over innocent civilians, which is highly condemnable.”

“In a desperate move to gain favors from their higher ups they are surpassing all limits to prove themselves as more loyal than king,” he added.

“Innocent youths were arrested from Pulwama, Koil Seran, Sopore and Baramulla. During raids they were dragged out of their houses, frisked and arrested,” he deplored.

The APHC chairman said the youths are being arrested, caged and subjected to extreme physical torture. He said the youths are being pushed to the wall leaving no option for them than to consider other paths to give vent to their sentiments.

Condemning the filing of charge sheet by National Investigation Agency against Shahid Yusuf, Gilani said he is being implicated on fake grounds for being son of Syed Salahud Din. “It is sheer injustice as he has not committed any offence. He is being subjected to vengeance because his father is leading armed struggle.”

“All these unprincipled steps by India can never deter us from pursuing our cherished mission,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Gilani paid rich tributes to Yunis Maqbool and Muhammad Yasin Yatoo on their anniversary.”

