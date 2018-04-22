HR body seeks report on Shopian girl’s killing

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Shopian and the Deputy Commissioner of Shopian to file a detailed compliance report within two weeks to answer how a teenage girl, namely Saima Wani, was hit by a bullet during an operation in Shopian district on January 24 and ultimately succumbed to her injuries on February 10.

The Commission also directed the officers concerned to file a report on standard operating procedures adopted by forces during any untoward incident.

A petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo stated before the Commission that Saima Wani, who was the sister of mujahid Sameer Wani, was hit by bullet in her head during the operation. The facts of the case, that how a teenage girl was hit by bullet in her head, needs to be investigated. She was a civilian, and authorities are duty-bound to protect life of innocent civilians.

He further stressed that the police officials concerned be directed to file a report on the circumstances which led to her death.

Like this: Like Loading...