ICHR denounces malicious campaign against Tramboo

London, April 22 (KMS): A spokesperson for International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) has denounced the irresponsible and outrageous report published by Republic World and the email that has been widely circulated to malign ICHR Chairman, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo.

ICHR spokesperson in a statement issued in London said, “Barrister Tramboo is a human rights activist and that he would ferociously articulate the campaign – “Asifa Innocence Ravaged” by submitting the procedural complaint with the relevant Mandates and the Treaty Bodies of the United Nations Human Rights Council.”

Other inter-governmental organisations are to be engaged for the campaign as well, he added. “It is outright rejected that Barrister Abdul Tramboo works for any government or agency. This simply demonstrates that the Indian conformist media is utterly concerned of Barrister Tramboo’s campaign,” the statement concluded.

