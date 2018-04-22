Indian media reprimanded for misreporting Kathua tragedy

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, objecting strongly to the language of a biased section of the Indian media while reporting on the rape and murder of the eight-year-old Kathua girl, Aasifa, the police said the media spread baseless and factually incorrect information to mislead the public. Inspector General of Crime Branch Afhad-ul-Mujtaba in a statement in Srinagar said, “A section of media spread baseless information that the hymen of the child could have broken due to horse riding, cycling which is not possible in case of an 8-year-old girl.”

Moreover, he added, the medical records have confirmed that the child was sexually assaulted. “So, we have added section 376 (D) to the case,” he said.

Quoting the medical reports furnished by the experts, the Crime Branch also said that victim was found subjected to sexual assault by the culprits and the cause of her death was asphyxia leading to cardio pulmonary arrest after the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives.

“Accordingly, on the basis of medical opinion, section 376 (D) RPC was added in the case,” a statement issued by the Crime Branch Zonal Headquarters Jammu read.

Mujtaba wondered why some people are seeking to manipulate the case as per their whims when the case is in a court of law. “Let the court decide.

A section of Indian print and electronic media published, broadcast, in the last few days, baseless and factually incorrect information about the Kathua rape and murder case and shared it on social media sites as well.

The medical expert has also opined that the hymen of the victim was not found intact. Accordingly, on the basis of medical opinion, section 376 (D) RPC was added in the case.

“In addition to this, medical opinion has established beyond doubt that the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives and her cause of death was asphyxia leading to cardio pulmonary arrest,” it reads.

