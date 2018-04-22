Iqbal was sympathiser of South Asian people: Mirwaiz Umar

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid tributes to the two important personalities of Islamic history, Imam Abu Haneefa and Allama Muhammad Iqbal on their anniversaries. He said the contributions of these great and pious souls can never be forgotten.

Mirwaiz said that Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) was the first of the Imams to advocate the use of reason in the consideration of religious questions based on the Quran and Sunnah.

Paying tributes to the great philosopher, thinker and poet of the East, Muhammad Allama Iqbal on his 80th death anniversary, Mirwaiz said, “Allama has not only a distinguished status among the poets and philosophers of his time but his poetry is of cosmic nature stressing on the concept of self belief as well as belief on the divine. His poetry has played a guiding role for the whole Ummah.”

Mirwaiz said that Iqbal was the sympathizer of people of South Asia as is reflected in his poetry. He said Iqbal’s poetry also reflects his deep love and devotion to the beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

