Kathua trial be conducted or monitored by HC: HCBA

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has demanded the trial of Kathua rape and murder either by High Court or monitored by it to meet the parameters of justice, otherwise justice may remain to elusive in the case.

The HCBA General Secretary, G N Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Coalition regime of pro-India BJP and PDP being equal partners in the crime and escalation of communal flare up to protect the criminals and the conspirators are bent upon to derail course of law and justice.”

He said the master minds of crime and politics over rape and murder by BJP leaders Lal Singh and Chandra Prakash and BS Slathia continue to flare up communal passions to interrupt course of law and justice. They should be arrested and prosecuted for their crimes, he added.

