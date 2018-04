Islamabad, April 23 (KMS): The wife of Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, passed away in Islamabad, today.

She breathed her last at a hospital in Islamabad after protracted illness.

Her funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers, today, at Jamia Masjid, Block C, Police Foundation in Islamabad. People from all walks of life are visiting Mr Safi’s house to express condolences.

