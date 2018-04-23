Indian troops open fire on student protests in south Kashmir

Protests held in Srinagar, Bandipora against Kathua tragedy

Srinagar April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people were injured after the Indian troops fired bullets and pellets on student protesters in Lal Chowk area of Islamabad district on Monday morning.

The injured students including one indentified as Fayaz Wani were admitted to a local hospital in Islamabad district. Fayaz Wani received pellet injuries in chest and abdomen.

Anti-India protests and clashes between students and Indian troops were going on in different areas of Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama areas.

Meanwhile, scores of Students of Government High School Malpora Saderkoot in Bandipora district took out a protest march in solidarity with Kathua rape victim. The students boycotted their classes and took out a protest march towards main Chowk raising pro freedom slogans.

The students were holding placards, showing different messages calling for justice in the Kathua rape and murder case.

The students of Government Girls High School Ajas in the same district also took out a protest march in solidarity with Kathua victim. The students took out a protest march raising slogans in favour of freedom.

Students of Government M. l Higher Secondary School Hajin also held a protest march in the north Kashmir town.

The activists of Peoples Freedom League also staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar to condemn the rape and murder of Aasifa in Kathua district.

