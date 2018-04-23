India’s attitude stumbling block in Kashmir settlement: Gilani

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while calling India’s unjustified claim on Kashmir as a stumbling block for successful dialogue has said that five-point proposals advanced by the APHC leadership in 2010 should form the basis for talks if New Delhi is sincere in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani while addressing a seminar at Hyderpora in Srinagar said, “We want New Delhi and also Islamabad to talk… We are against war as it brings destruction.” The seminar was held to pay tributes to great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA).

The octogenarian leader said that he had never been against talks. “But talks should be meaningful and not a wastage of time.” He said, “So far 150 rounds of talks have been held, but all failed to yield results. There is a reason for the failure of all these rounds of dialogue and that is New Delhi’s claim that Kashmir is its integral part.”

The APHC leader said New Delhi seems confused about holding dialogue on Kashmir. “On one hand, it claims Kashmir as its integral part and, on the other, it says talks should be held for the resolution of the issue,” he said. “I believe major roadblock lies in the Delhi’s dual claims”.

He called for the active participation of all the parties to the dispute, adding that the Kashmiris were the primary party to the issue and can’t be ignored. He further said that the implementation of the 18 resolutions pending with the United Nations offered solution to the Kashmir dispute. “Allow people of J&K to choose their fate,” he said.

Talking about the rape and murder of the Kathua girl, he said, rapes and killings would happen in a place where there is a forcible control, an obvious reference to India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Gilani said that some voices were raised, which were against the unity in the armed struggle. He also spoke about the situation of political prisoners in different jails and demanded their release. He termed the closing down of coaching centres as “education war” and a new tactic “India is using to deprive Kashmiri students of education”.

The seminar was also addressed by other resistance leaders.

