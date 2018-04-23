JI IOK condemns detention of Aasiya, other Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami has strongly condemned the unjustified arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associates in Islamabad town.

The Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Aasiya Andrabi along with her associates was on her organizational tour when she was arrested by Indian police.

It said the arrest of Aasiya Andrabi and continued house detention of Syed Ali Gilani clearly depicts that in Kashmir no space has been left for the peaceful political activities representing the voice of the common masses.

The Jamaat said: “The basic democratic principles give full space to the people’s voice whether it suits the establishment or not. Let the people decide whom they want to listen to and whom not.”

It impressed upon the Indian establishment and its agencies working in the territory to understand and honour the basic aspirations of the people in Kashmir and give them a free and fair chance to express their will in a true democratic manner.

Like this: Like Loading...