Rich tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, rich tributes were paid to the Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary.

Addressing a seminar in Srinagar, the senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that Allama Iqbal was a God’s gift for whole Muslim Ummah.

“Iqbal followed and pleaded Islam and he is a leading and inspiring figure for all freedom movements in the world,” he said. Sehrai added that Iqbal received his education in West but he had a firm belief that Quran was the only book that could lead Muslims to their cherished destiny.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on the occasion condemned the ill treatment meted to Kashmiri political prisoners in jails. He expressed concern over denial of medical access to party leader Abdul Ghani Butt in Baramulla jail. Butt, he added, is being deprived of medical facilities despite being heart patient. He also condemned nocturnal raids on the houses of party activists Azad Ahmad Wigay, Muhammad Younus and Imtiaz Ahmad Butt in Kakpora area of Pulwama district.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik on the occasion paying tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal said that Iqbal was a poet who made home in the hearts of people. He said: “Iqbal remained uncompromised throughout his life. Though he urged Muslims to pray and worship one God in the masjids and follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit, he never spread hatred through its poetry or lectures against other sects or religions.”

