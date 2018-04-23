Yasin Malik condemns Kalwal’s illegal detention

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal.

Noor Muhammad Kalwal has been lodged in Kothibagah police station. He was again presented before court today which extended his remand for five more days.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the arrests, nocturnal raids, slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on political activists and other oppressive tactics of police, said that during recent days upsurge is seen in the undemocratic acts which is highly condemnable.

He said that police had actually declared a war on peaceful resistance leaders and activists and young boys were being pushed to the wall.

