Aasiya Andrabi being ill-treated in jail: DeM

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that its Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates are being ill-treated by the authorities of Srinagar Central Jail.

A DeM spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar dismissed the charges framed by the Indian police against Aasiya Andrabi terming them as fictitious and fabricated and said that her detention had exposed the frustration of the puppet administration.

“The family members who visited Aasiya Andrabi said that she was being ill-treated inside the jail,” the spokesperson said. “She cannot drink the water available inside the jail as it is harmful for her health. But the cruel jail authorities aren’t allowing safe drinking water inside the jail which has worsened her health,” she added.

The spokesperson said, “Those who are allowed to meet the party chairperson have to go through various difficult procedures. The time allotted is just 15 minutes and that too through iron bars and mesh.”

“Photographs were taken and other rigorous formalities were done before anyone was allowed to meet them,” the statement said, adding, Aasiya Andrabi has been implicated in fake charge of instigating students to stone throwing.

The fact is that, the spokesperson said, the entire Kashmiri population is up in arms about brutal rape and murder of Kathua minor girl and repression in the Kashmir Valley. “The people are aware that we are under a brutal occupation and that is the reason they are out to throw this illegal occupation out of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...