‘India losing valley’, A S Dulat quotes Yashwant Sinha

Pune (India), April 24 (KMS): ‘We are losing the valley’ are the words uttered by former Indian minister and seasoned politician Yashwant Sinha upon return from his eight-day visit to occupied Kashmir, last month.

This was disclosed by none other than the former Indian intelligence chief, Amarjit Singh Dulat, while delivering a lecture on Kashmir in Pune. A S Dulat who served as the head of Indian secret agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), from 1999 to 2000, said this while referring to Yashwant Sinha’s impressions about his visit to the Kashmir Valley in March.

Speaking about the conversation with Yashwant Sinha, who spent considerable time in the Valley, Dulat said, “He (Sinha) went to the valley this one time and upon returning he said that we are losing the valley.”

Yashwant Sinha along with an Indian delegation recognized as the Concerned Citizens’ Group visited Jammu and Kashmir in March and upon return the group in its findings had said that the situation in the Kashmir had deteriorated further and Jammu had become fragile.

“It was concerned that Jammu was being communalised for narrow political gains by certain political groups and forces,” this was what said publicly, but what was not shared with media was disclosed by A S Dulat during his recent lecture in Pune.

Former RAW chief criticised India for not being able to “accommodate Kashmir”. He said that the Kashmiris “want their honour, dignity and most of all, justice”. However, he complained that no one would listen to him in India.

The Concerned Citizens’ Group believed that the situation in Jammu was fast deteriorating into a communal divide. “The rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old Muslim Bakkarwal girl was being used to fan communal passions by local politicians,” it said and criticized BJP leaders’ role in the shameful act.

The group comprised Yashwant Sinha, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, Sushobha Barve and Bharat Bhushan.

