Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested a 2nd year student of Women’s College M A Road in Srinagar.

The student identified as Asma, who participated in the recent student protests that rocked Kashmir over rape and murder of Kathua girl inside a temple by the gang of Hindus for a week, was arrested by the police from her home Burzahom area of Srinagar.

