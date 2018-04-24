Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Goitango Laam in Tral area of the district.

An Indian soldier identified as Ajay Kumar and a Special Police Officer of Indian police Latief Gojri were killed in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Tral town.

Like this: Like Loading...