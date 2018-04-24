Indian troops martyr four youth in IOK

India asked to repeal AFSPA from Kashmir

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Goitango Laam in Tral area of the district. In the meantime, three personnel of Indian forces including a Special Police Officer were killed in an attack in the same area.

People took to streets in Tral town against the operation. The troops used brute force and fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters, injuring many of them.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar asked India to repeal draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, from the territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a party meeting in Bijbehra also made the similar demand.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference during a meeting in Srinagar urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to illegal occupation of India. The meeting was presided over by party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar and attended by Muhammad Sultan Magray, Merajuddin Soleh and others. Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League during its Foundation Day function in Srinagar said that India was trampling basic rights of Kashmiri people through its military might.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat spokesperson in a statement said that party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates were ill-treated by the authorities of Srinagar Central Jail. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement demanded immediate release of Aasiya Andrabi and other workers of Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The family of a girl identified as Asma Jan of Srinagar told media that she was picked up by the police and taken to a police station. The girl’s picture holding a stone in her hand had gone viral on social media.

The representatives of Private Coaching Centres Association in Kashmir while addressing a press conference in Srinagar announced to defy the puppet regime’s ban on all tuition and coaching centres.

On the other hand, the Communist Party of India-Marxist in a statement issued at the end of its 22nd Congress in Hyderabad, India, said that the policies of Narendra Modi-led government were leading Jammu and Kashmir to disaster. The party said that the use of brutal force by India in the valley had further alienated the people.

