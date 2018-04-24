Kashmir dispute needs political solution: Waza

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) held a party meeting at Mehand in Bijbehra area of Islamabad district.

The JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, presided over the meeting, which was attended by party members from South Kashmir including Nisar Ahmed Rathar, Molvi Muhammad Rafiq, Shabir Nanwai, Riyaz Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmed and a large number of people of Mehand area. During the meeting prevailing situation of occupied Kashmir and various other issues were discussed.

Addressing on the occasion, Mukhtar Waza said, Kashmir is a political dispute and it should be settled through political means in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Kashmir and resistance leadership have repeatedly been stating that Kashmir is a political and human issue which needs a political and humanistic approach from New Delhi and Islamabad and that the best way to resolve it is implementation of the UN resolutions,” he said.

Mukhtar Waza also asked India to repeal from occupied Kashmir the black law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which had played havoc with the lives of the people of occupied Kashmir. If India can remove it from its North Eastern territories, why can’t it remove it from Kashmir? he asked.

