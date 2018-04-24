Kathua incident was aimed at terrorizing nomads: Talib

Jammu, April 24 KMS): In occupied Kashmir, social activist and tribal leader Chudhary Talib Hussain, has said that the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa in Kathua was aimed at terrorizing the nomadic people and force them to leave the area.

Chudhary Talib Hussain addressing people in Chanderkote and Ramban areas of Jammu region said, “Some forces are trying to create communal wedge between the communities but we have to maintain our age-old communal harmony.”

He said that the nomad Gujjar and Bakarwals have been part of Kashmiri society and the Kathua incident was aimed at terrorizing the nomads living there.

Like this: Like Loading...