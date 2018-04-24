Modi’s approach is leading J&K to disaster: CPI-M

Hyderabad (India), April 24 (KMS): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has expressed deep concern over the steadily deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir.

The CPI-M in a statement issued at the end of its 22nd Congress in Hyderabad, India, said, “The alienation of the people in the valley has reached alarming proportions. This is a direct result of the Modi Government’s approach of using brutal force in the valley to suppress popular protests, devoid of any political approach. Local youth are joining the militancy in increasing numbers.”

The statement pointed out that the PDP-BJP regime has deepened the communal divide between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. “The result of the communal polarization was seen in the way the ghastly rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua was responded to by a communal mobilization in support of the accused,” it said.

“The Modi government’s approach is leading Jammu and Kashmir to disaster. The only way to retrieve the situation is for a political process to address the longstanding issue,” the statement added.

“The 22nd Congress of the CPI-M calls upon the government to reverse the hardline confrontationist approach and begin a political dialogue with all political shades of opinion. All democratic forces in the country must demand this of the Central Government,” it stressed.

The CPI-M also asked for resumption of talks between India and Pakistan to address the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...