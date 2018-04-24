UN resolutions offer only solution to Kashmir dispute: JKMC

Srinagar, April 24 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference has urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to illegal occupation of India.

The demand was raised at a meeting, which was presided over by JKMC Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar and attended by Muhammad Sultan Magra, Advocate Abdul Hamid, Merajuddin, Muhammad Ramzan and others.

The participants of the meeting said that Jammu and Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of 1947 Partition Plan, and solution to the dispute lied only in the implementation of the United Nations resolutions.

