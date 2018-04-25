APHC condemns harassment of students in IOK

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the puppet authorities for ordering closure of educational institutions and harassing the students under the bogey of law and order.

An APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar criticised the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for her rhetoric of so-called development, saying that the people were being killed, caged and harassed.

“Detaining dozens of resistance activists and workers every day and lodging them in various jails illegally just for their political belief is a move to create fear among people to stop them from demanding their basic right – the right to self-determination,” he said. “These so-called rulers in Kashmir have completely failed on all fronts. On one hand, Kashmir is in the grip of lacs of terrorizing forces’ personnel and on other, terror and fear has been unleashed upon people,” he added.

The spokesman said the excesses perpetrated by Indian forces could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people and they would continue pursuing the pious mission of freedom.

He strongly condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on 80-year-old pro-freedom leader, Muhammad Subhaan Wani, terming it as an act of the worst kind of state terrorism. Subhaan Wani is under prolonged and unlawful detention for a long time, he said, adding that it is quite disheartening that he is being subjected to vengeance by the puppet authorities on fake charges.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate Fahmeeda Sofi. He also condemned the prolonged detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, and slapping of PSA on other JKLF leaders, Sirajuddin Mir and Ghulam Muhammad Mugloo.

