Dozen rounds of funerals held for martyrs in Tral

JRL denounces killings, arrests across valley

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, over a dozen rounds of funeral prayers were held in different areas of Tral in Pulwama district, today, for the youth who were martyred by Indian troops, yesterday.

The troops during a violent military operation killed four youth, Abid Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Umar Khalid and Yasir Ahmed at Laam in Tral yesterday. Eyewitnesses told mediamen that thousands of people assembled in Handura and Khargund areas and participated in the funeral prayers of the martyrs.

A group of mujahideen appeared during the funeral of Ishfaq Ahmed in Handoora and offered a gun salute to him, an eyewitness said.

Complete shutdown is being observed in Tral town to mourn the killings. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force and fired teargas shells on protesters in Aripal area of Tral after youth took to the streets against the killings.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, paid rich tributes to the martyrs, saying that India was trying to snatch the right to live from the Kashmiri youth by pushing them to the wall. The leaders said that even educational institutions were not safe from Indian oppression, as heavy buildup of forces around colleges and universities was creating fear and harassment among the students. They condemned the arrest of students in Srinagar, Sopore, Baramulla, Islamabad and Pulwama areas. The JRL also denounced the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Aasiya Andrabi along with her associates by Indian police.

Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War, Qazi Yasir, Jammu Kashmir National Front, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. They said that the youth of Kashmir had taken the ongoing freedom movement to new heights.

On the other hand, a constable of Kashmir Police, Tariq Butt, has gone missing along with his service rifle from police post Pakherpora in Budgam district.

