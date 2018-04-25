Hearing of bail pleas of Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam on may 3

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): Bail application of Hurriyat leaders, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Shahid-ul-Islam, will come up for hearing in a court in New Delhi on May 3.

media reports quoting families of the two Hurriyat leaders revealed that the bail application would be heard by the Delhi’ Patiala court and a decision is expected the same day.

It is in place to mention here that Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Shahid-ul-Islam were arrested on July 25 last year on the fake charge of money laundering by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reports also suggest that the health condition of other two illegally detained Kashmiri leaders Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Altaf Ahmed Shah lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail is worsening.

Like this: Like Loading...