India to deploy 80 more paramilitary companies in IOK

New Delhi, April 25 (KMS): On the pretext of ongoing protests against the rape and murder of Kathua girl and surge in killing of innocent civilians, India has decided to deploy additional companies of paramilitary forces in occupied Kashmir.

The decision for deployment of additional personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) has been taken in the name of security for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra starting from June 28.

An Indian government official while talking to media outlets in New Delhi said that for incident free and secure Amarnath yatra, the home department of occupied Kashmir had written to New Delhi seeking additional deployment of the forces’ personnel.

He said that agreeing to the plea made by the puppet authorities, Modi government would deploy 80 additional companies in the occupied territory. “Out of total 80 companies, 35 will be deployed in Jammu region and 45 in the Kashmir,” he said.

This year the Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 28 and conclude on August 26.

