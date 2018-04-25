‘India using stooges to perpetrate worst repression in IOK’

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Muslim Deeni Mahaz has said that Indian rulers through their local stooges are subjecting the Muslims in the territory to the worst form of state terrorism.

An MDM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said, “In this repression, renowned pro-freedom leaders Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and his wife Aasiya Andrabi are being particularly targeted.”

The 25 years of continued illegal detention of Dr Qasim Fakhtoo despite the recommendations of the review board for his release and the detention of Aasiya Andrabi in 1993, 1994, 2005 and 2006 and then in 2008, 2010 and 2016 are evidences to this effect, the statement said.

Now in 2018, the spokesman added, Aasiya Andrabi has again been arrested along with her associates Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and other colleagues. The statement said that despite being ill, Aasiya Andrabi has been imprisoned at Srinagar Central Jail without proper medical facilities and clean drinking water. “This has taken a heavy toll on her already fragile health,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has expressed concern over the ill-treatment met out to its Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and other party leaders inside the Srinagar Central Jail.

A DeM spokesperson in a statement in Srinagar said that such behavior and the oppression by the puppet administration could not deter the DeM leadership and its cadres from pursuing the pious cause of freedom from forcible Indian control. “Such cheap tactics won’t change us. We will continue our fight until we are given our rights to decide our future in accordance with the two-nation theory,” she added.

