JKML marks foundation day, condemns 36th PSA on Masarrat

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt, celebrated its foundation day, the other day.

A meeting of JKML office-bearers was held in Srinagar with its acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra in the chair. A JKML spokesman in a statement said that a resolution was adopted on the occasion, demanding settlement of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of the UN resolutions.

“The meeting condemned the invoking of draconian law Public Safety Act 36th time on Masarrat Aalam Butt, terming it as the worst form of state terrorism and human rights violation,” the spokesman said.

He appealed to the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to come forward and take cognizance of the unlawful detention of Masarrat Aalam under the black law.

