London meet urges India to pave way for Kashmir settlement

Luton (UK), April 25 (KMS): A resolution unanimously passed at a conference on Kashmir in Luton town of UK impressed upon India to shun its egoistic approach and pave the way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through meaningful talks.

The event was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R and was attended by prominent dignitaries from all walks of life, said a statement issued by JKLF-R.

The Conference was chaired by the JKLF-R Chief Patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, and among others was addressed by councilors Raja Muhammad Aslam, Asimah Rathor, Raja Salim, Riyaz Butt, Malik Tahir and Raja Wahid. Others who attended the function included Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Shamim Shawl, Muzamil Thakur, Amjad Abbasi, Zubair Awan and Raja Mumtaz Ahmed Rathor.

The speakers on the occasion spoke at length about various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute and presented the reports about the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. They said that the troops were using reckless force against unarmed civilians in the occupied territory.

It was unanimously held that all participants would work as emissaries for suppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The convention hall was decorated with pictures of martyred Kashmiris including prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Meanwhile, the JKLF-R in a statement said that the Indian authorities were not providing any medical aid to its illegally detained ailing Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar, in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

