Mukhtar Waza, Zafar Butt detained in IOK

Srinagar, April 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in Islamabad town, today.

The police took Mukhtar Waza into custody early in the morning, today, and lodged him at Sherbagh police station in the town. He was scheduled to visit many areas of Pulwama district in connection with mass contact programmes.

A JKPL spokesman in a statement while condemning arrest of Mukhtar Waza arrest said there is no space for pro-freedom leaders to carry out peaceful political activities.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have placed the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, under house arrest in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar. The JKSM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the authorities’ action.

