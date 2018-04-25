Multiple rounds of funerals held in IOK

India to deploy 80 more paramilitary companies

The youth identified as Abid Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed, Umar Khalid and Yasir Ahmed were killed by the troops during a violent military operation at Laam in Tral town. Eyewitnesses said that a group of mujahideen appeared during the funeral of martyr Ishfaq Ahmed in Handoora and offered him a gun salute. The martyred youth were laid to their ancestral graveyards amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The killings triggered complete shutdown in Tral town. Indian troops used brute force and fired teargas shells on protesters in Aripal area of the town.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India had snatched the right to live from the Kashmiri youth by pushing them to the wall. Other Hurriyat leaders in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the sacrifices had taken the ongoing freedom movement to new heights.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the puppet authorities for ordering closure of educational institutions and harassing students under the bogey of law and order. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement denounced crackdowns against students and Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, at a meeting in Srinagar condemned the invoking of draconian law Public Safety Act 36th time on party Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt. A resolution adopted on the occasion demanded settlement of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of the UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, in the name of security for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, India has decided to deploy 80 additional companies of paramilitary forces in occupied Kashmir to quell ongoing protests against the rape and murder of Kathua girl and surge in killing of innocent civilians.

An activist of ruling Peoples Democratic Party, identified as Ghulam Nabi Patel, was gunned down in an attack by unknown attackers, today, at Rajpora in Pulwama district.

