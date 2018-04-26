Attackers snatch 4 rifles after attack on police post

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, attackers decamped with four service rifles of policemen in an attack on a police post in the outskirts of Srinagar.

A group of attackers launched the attack on the police post of 13 battalion located at Goripora (Hyderpora), and decamped with four rifles including one Insas, one carbine and two SLRs.

A police spokesman in a statement in Srinagar claimed that a group of mujahideen, today, launched the attack on an armed guard of 13 battalion of police and decamped with 4 service rifles of policemen at Goripora (Hyderpora) in the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Police reached the spot and launched cordon and search operation,” the spokesman said.

