HR body seeks report on management of student protests

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the human rights commission has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir to submit a report on the management of student protest.

In a fresh petition filed before the rights commission seeking deployment of special magistrate during student protests, the Commission sought response from the authorities.

The petition states that the procedure employed for dealing the student protests has backfired. Over a dozen students have been injured and many have been detained spoiling their educational curriculum.

It sought a special team be appointed to quell the student protests so that direct conflict with police can be stopped. As children have every right to be protected from all exploitations, the same applies to the children of Kashmir.

The petition further states that under Juvenile Justice Act, the vulnerable children need to be counseled and should be given peaceful atmosphere for their upbringing.

In this backdrop, the petition pleaded that a child commission be framed to take care of the vulnerable students. A rehabilitation and counseling sessions be given to these students who have been detained or injured.

