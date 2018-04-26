India trampling basic rights of Kashmiris: Gilani

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India is using military force to crush the basic rights of Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Gilani addressing the mourners in Tral over phone from his residence in Srinagar where he is under house arrest, said, “India suffers from arrogance of power. On one hand, it is parroting for fight against global terrorism and on the other, it has unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir.’

He paid rich tributes to the four youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search in Tral, the other day. He said the youth are laying their precious lives for the sacred cause. “It is a cherished and patriotic mission. I pay my heartfelt and sincere tributes to these martyrs.”

Gilani urged people to boycott upcoming sham elections. He said participation in these elections tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs. “Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people’s participation in elections as a verdict in their favour,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani urged religious preachers not to fall prey to conspiracies aimed at dividing people to trigger civil war in Kashmir. “It is unfortunate and as a true believer we should avoid this. We should together hold firmly the rope of Allah and should be not divided among ourselves,” he added

