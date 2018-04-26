Many students injured after troops barged into IUST

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several students were injured when the Indian troops barged into the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) at Awantipora in Islamabad and fired bullets, pellets teargas shells inside the campus.

The troops’ action triggered anti-India protests in the campus. Students raised “We want freedom”, Jevee Javee Pakistan,” and “Ham Pakistani hain, Pakistan Hamara hai” slogans. The troops used brute force and fired bullets and tear gas shells on the students.

One person identified as Shafiq Ahmed Shah was injured after Indian forces fired bullets during siege and search operation in Laizbal area of Islamabad district.

The Students of Govt Higher Secondary School Ganiwan, Kangan in Ganderbal district held a peaceful protest demonstration at Srinagar-Leh Highway and demanded justice for the eight-year-old minor who was raped and murdered in Kathua district.

