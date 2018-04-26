Rich tributes paid to four martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to four youth martyred by Indian troops at Tral in Pulwama district.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmir dispute had been pending with the United Nations for the past seven decades and the rigid stance of India was the main hurdle in its peaceful settlement. He said that Kashmir had been turned into a military garrison and the people were being deprived of fundamental rights. Sehrai said that India should read the writing on the wall and should come forward to settle the lingering dispute through meaningful and result-oriented talks.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement said the sacrifices of the youth proved their commitment to the Kashmir cause. The DFP sad it is high time for New Delhi to accept the ground realities about Kashmir and take practical steps to resolve it.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi in her statement paid glowing tributes to the youth and said their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results.

Zafar Akbar Butt while paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, said: “It’s heart-wrenching that our youth are being killed.” Mukhtar Ahmad Waza expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The JKML spokesman, Sajad Ayobi demanded removal of AFSPA and other draconian laws. The Jammu and Kashmir National Front, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R and the High Court Bar Association in their statements also condemned the killing of youth and ransacking of houses of civilians of Bona-Mohalla and Sheikh Mohalla of Murran, Pulwama.

