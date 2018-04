Srinagar, April 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian policemen and one civilian were injured in a grenade blast in a police station in Kulgam district on Thursday night.

Police claimed that unknown persons lobbed a grenade which exploded inside police station in Kulgam town which left two policemen and a civilian injured. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police official said that Indian forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

