Gilani says peace in South Asia linked to Kashmir settlement

‘Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding Kashmir cause’

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the peace, stability and development of South Asia is linked to settlement of the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani hailed the statement of Pakistan President, Mamnoon Hussain, wherein he sought the implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding the Kashmiris’ just cause.

He expressed gratitude to President Mamnoon Hussain for once again pleading the just political cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the UN to fulfill its commitments made to the Kashmiri people by implementing its resolutions and once again reiterated that the dance of death and destruction will have no end in the occupied territory till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Gilani said, the Indian authorities are denying the historical aspects of the Kashmir dispute and despite India’s haughty, stubborn attitude and arrogance, the issue lists at top in the UN agenda. He urged the UN Secretary General to take steps for peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute for putting an end to bloodshed at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory.

“Kashmir issue is the bone of contention between Pakistan and India and since past seven decades six lac Kashmiris have been brutally massacred and properties worth billions razed to ground by the Indian troops. The list of crimes committed by the Indian forces is very long. The Indian forces have waged war against unarmed and innocent people of Kashmir,” he said. He pointed out that the oppressed Kashmiris while braving bullets and atrocities perpetrated by the Indian authorities were illustrating exemplary steadfastness, valour and patience in their liberation struggle.

The APHC Chairman hoped that the UN, the OIC and other world bodies will cooperate with each other to end the miseries of the inhabitants of occupied Kashmir and impress upon India to settle the long-pending Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

