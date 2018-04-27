Indian SC stays trial in Kathua rape and murder case

New Delhi, April 27 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court, today, stayed the trial in the rape and murder of minor girl of Kathua area of Jammu as it asked the accused to respond to the plea for the transfer of trial to Chandigarh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice, Dipak Misra, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra stayed the trial which was listed for tomorrow in Kathua, saying that it would hold a hearing on the plea for transfer of trial on May 7.

Earlier, the puppet authorities of occupied Kashmir had opposed the transfer of the trial, saying that it had a different penal code and transfer of trial would cause inconvenience to the witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Friday told the apex court that it would extend whatever assistance was required from it.

The Indian government is a respondent in a related petition seeking transfer of investigation from the Kashmir police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a plea opposed by the father of rape-and-murder victim.

Like this: Like Loading...