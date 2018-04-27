IOK authorities urged to frame solid policy for pellet victims

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has urged the puppet authorities to frame a solid policy for the assistance of pellet victims.

The Human Rights Commission said that merely registering a case of pellet, issuing summons, hearing the parties has become a routine affair with no bearing on the effective disposal of the cases.

“It is a fact that damages due to pellets are of different nature and the authorities need to frame a solid and secured policy for helping such victims,” the commission stated and granted three months response time to the puppet administration.

The response from the Commission came in the backdrop of a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, with regard to a pellet victim.

The petitioner had sought financial help for a pellet victim, Rayees Ahmed Butt, of Heevan Sheeri area of Baramulla who has lost his eyesight due to pellets fired by the Indian forces.

