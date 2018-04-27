Kashmir dispute needs political solution: Waza

Srinagar, April 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir dispute needs a political solution according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Wularhama in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir said Kashmir dispute has to be resolved in its historical perspective through tripartite talks with the active involvement of all the stakeholders including the Kashmiri people.

Mukhtar Waza said as long as the Kashmir dispute is not resolved in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people, peace in the region will remain a distant dream. He also paid tributes to martyred youth, Shafaq Shabbir of Shopian, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Shafiq Shabbir was killed by Indian troops in Islamabad town, yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...